Reeder Pianos - 8/30/21

LANSING, Mich. — Cheri Ermshar, Marketing & Finance Director with Reeder Pianos talks about how playing the piano is for people of all ages and a wonderful way to stimulate your brain & destress. Reeder Pianos can help get you started on your journey to more music in your life. For more information please visit ReederPianos.com; e-mail them at info@reederpianos.com or call (517) 886-9447.
