Watch
EntertainmentShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Reeder Pianos - 7/15/21

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 10:25 AM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 10:25:41-04

LANSING, Mich. — Cheri Ermshar, Marketing & Finance Director at Reeder Pianos talks about how the Restoration Center at Reeder Pianos feels like home. This unique business was begun by her father, James Reeder, and has grown to be one of the largest piano restoration centers in the country. For more information please visit ReederPianos.com; e-mail info@reederpianos.com or call (517) 886-9447.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning Blend Moments
Blend Walk-through Promo

The Morning Blend Hosts

Bob Hoffman

Bob Hoffman

9:44 PM, Nov 26, 2018
Deb Hart

Deb Hart

9:21 PM, Apr 22, 2019