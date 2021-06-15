Reeder Pianos - 6/15/21

Philip Ermshar, COO & Moving Coordinator for Reeder Pianos talks about how they inspect & recondition all pre-owned instruments to make sure you get the best instrument that will last for many more years. For more information please visit ReederPianos.com e-mail them at info@reederpianos.com or call (517) 886-9447.
