Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
18  WX Alerts
EntertainmentShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Red Cedar Lodge Senior Living Community - 03/13/26

Red Cedar Lodge Senior Living Community - 03/13/26
Posted

LANSING, Mich. — Luck of the Irish fun at Red Cedar Lodge! Amy Hoyes, Director of Community Relations and Brandi Robinson, Sous Chef reveal how to make a green chocolate pretzel treat while discussing what Red Cedar Lodge offers to the community and it's residents. Including, an upcoming St Patrick's Day celebration with games and food! For more information, please visit RedCedarLodge.com or call (517) 348-0226.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning Blend Moments

The Morning Blend Hosts

Bob Hoffman

Bob Hoffman

Deb Hart

Deb Hart

Would you like to advertise your business, non-profit or event on FOX 47's Morning Blend? For a small investment you could be part of the Morning Blend!
Please complete the form below