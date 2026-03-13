Red Cedar Lodge Senior Living Community - 03/13/26

LANSING, Mich. — Luck of the Irish fun at Red Cedar Lodge! Amy Hoyes, Director of Community Relations and Brandi Robinson, Sous Chef reveal how to make a green chocolate pretzel treat while discussing what Red Cedar Lodge offers to the community and it's residents. Including, an upcoming St Patrick's Day celebration with games and food! For more information, please visit RedCedarLodge.com or call (517) 348-0226.
