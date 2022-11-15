Red Cedar Lodge gets involved in Silver Bells in the City

LANSING, Mich. — Silver Bells in the City is coming up this week, so we decided to ask the event's broadcast sponsors why they decided to get involved.

For Red Cedar Lodge, they are going all out for the Electric Light Parade.

Why did you decide to get involved with Silver Bells?

Chauncey Brown: "We're new to the community. And we just found that this would be a really great way for us to be able to give back to the community that we're going to be serving."

Kelly Wriggelsworth: "I grew up in this community. It's a fantastic place. Why not put our money locally instead of doing some mass media stuff that doesn't touch anybody at home."

Are there any other community activities that you're involved in?

Chauncey Brown: "We are going to be working on a couple different fundraisers for the holidays. We haven't ironed out all the specifics yet, but we are possibly looking into doing like Toys for Tots, and possibly working with a homeless shelter on getting donations. Also, we're working with local senior centers in District 6 and hosting events as a way to show off our new building and to kind of give back and open our space up to them."

Kelly Wriggelsworth: "Allow them to have a space to gather in that's pretty much centrally located, so it's not hard to get to. We're right on the CATA bus line, and we also have a bus. So we had the opportunity, if somebody couldn't make it to an event, we could open that up to go, if there was someone in need, we could go and pick them up as well. We do have a driver for that bus."

How do your employees feel about you being involved in the community?

Kelly Wriggelsworth: "I think they feel great. I mean, it's fun for employees to feel, first of all proud of where they work, and I think that they all are. And to look and say, 'Hey!' as they see maybe our, we're putting our bus in the parade, so as they see our bus go by, 'Hey, you know, I work there. I'm proud of that. They're giving back. They're involved in community events.'"

Where will you be when Silver Bells is happening?

Chauncey Brown: "During Silver Bells we will be on the bus. So we'll have some of our relatives with us and any of the residents that would want to participate and be on the bus. We'll have it all lit up, and we'll be dressed up in some type of costume. Not for sure what."

Kelly Wriggelsworth: "To be determined! So, keep your eyes peeled for the Red Cedar Lodge!"

Silver Bells in the City will be happening in downtown Lansing Friday, Nov. 18, and you can watch the Electric Light Parade on FOX 47 News.

