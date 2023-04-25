Red Cedar Lodge - 4/25/23

LANSING, Mich. — Natasha Wilkinson, Community Relations Director at Red Cedar Lodge and Lisa Regan, Owner of Honor Tree Consulting talk about caregiver fatigue and an event coming up that can help give caregivers a much needed day to unwind. For more information please visit continentalseniorcommunities.com/redcedarlodge or call (517) 348-0226.

