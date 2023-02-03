Red Cedar Lodge - 2/3/23

LANSING, Mich. — Chauncey Brown, Community Relations Director at Red Cedar Lodge encourages individuals and families to start having those difficult conversations now about when is the best time to look at senior living. Chauncey, suggests, don't wait until you're in the middle of a crisis to make the decision to move into senior living. For more information, please visit redcedarlodge.com or by calling 517-348-0226.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook