Red Cedar Lodge - 02/29/24

LANSING, Mich. — Amanda Dunlap, Community Experience Director and Sue L'Huillier, Director of Business Development of Red Cedar Lodge stop in to talk about their upcoming panel discussion on March 5th, Navigating Dementia & Aging: Exploring the Mental Health Journey. For more information please visit www.redcedarlodge.com or call (517) 328-8694.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook