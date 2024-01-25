Red Cedar Lodge - 01/25/24

LANSING, Mich. — Community Relations team Nura Reed and Sue L'Huillier at Red Cedar Lodge stop in to discuss the availability of on-premises Memory Care Suits and what that entails. For more information please visit RedCedarLodge.com or call 517-348-0226.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook