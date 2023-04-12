Recycle Rama - 4/12/23

LANSING, Mich. — Aileen Gow, Energy Programs Specialist with the Lansing Board of Water & Light talks about their upcoming event, Greater Lansing's Largest One-Day Recycling Event on Saturday April 22nd from 9am to 2pm at the Ingham County Health Department. For more information please visit RecycleRama.org

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook