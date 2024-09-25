TheRainbowRabbit.com - 09/25/24

LANSING, Mich. — Through the lessons Rainbow Rabbit taught us, we must remain true to who we are, no matter what obstacles or pressures might be in our path. Upon reading Rainbow Rabbit, we believe you will realize its significance as a method to empower children, parents, and educators to navigate a sometimes unforgiving society. It is no secret that childhood bullying is a significant problem in our society. So many of our young people have turned to drugs, drinking, and even suicide because they didn't think there was a viable way out. We know you'll agree that the Rainbow Rabbit book is a terrific tool to educate others about the importance of acceptance and understanding that everyone is unique.

For more information please visit TheRainbowRabbit.com.

