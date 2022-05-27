Rachel Curtis - 5/27/22

LANSING, Mich. — Rachel Curtis, a Lansing based Singer-Songwriter talks about her digital album release, available everywhere you listen to music today, May 27th. Join her in celebrating at her Album Release Show on June 3rd at Double Clutch Bar in Okemos on June 3rd at 7pm. FREE admission! Socials: @rachelcurtismusic everywhere. For more information please visit RachelCurtisMusic.com

