QC Kinetix - 11/10/22

LANSING, Mich. — Kelly Williams, Clinic Manager at QC Kinetix talks about knee pain, whether you suffer from an Injury, Arthritis or Osteoarthritis, there is non-surgical and non-invasive help for you. For more information please visit qckinetix.com/lansing or call (517) 301-2660.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.