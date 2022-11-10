QC Kinetix - 11/10/22

LANSING, Mich. — Kelly Williams, Clinic Manager at QC Kinetix talks about knee pain, whether you suffer from an Injury, Arthritis or Osteoarthritis, there is non-surgical and non-invasive help for you. For more information please visit qckinetix.com/lansing or call (517) 301-2660.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook