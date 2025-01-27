Purple Rose Theatre - 01/27/25

LANSING, Mich. — Actor Shonita Joshi and Director Rhiannon Ragland give a backstage pass to their upcoming play, Fourteen Funerals, at The Purple Rose Theatre! For more information please visit PurpleRoseTheatre.org or call (734) 433-7673.
