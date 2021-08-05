Pumpstock Music Festival - 8/5/21

LANSING, Mich. — Smitty Smith, Event Producer of Pumpstock Music Festival talks about the upcoming beloved local live music festival that is returning to Lansing for the 11th year on August 21st from 2pm to 8pm. For more information please visit fb.me/e/iOOfZFjH7 or call (517) 927-2100.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook