Pumpstock Music Festival - 8/13/21

Posted at 10:56 AM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 10:56:53-04

LANSING, Mich. — Smitty Smith, Event Producer of Pumpstock Music Festival talks about the upcoming beloved local live music festival that is returning to Lansing for the 11th year on August 21st from 2pm to 8pm. For more information please visit fb.me/e/iOOfZFjH7 or call (517) 927-2100.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

