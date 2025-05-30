Pumpstock Music Festival - 05/30/25

LANSING, Mich. — 15th Annual Pumpstock Music Festival happens Sat, June 7th, 2pm to 8pm, Bailey Park, East Lansing. For more information please visit facebook.com/Pumpstock, kickstarter.com/projects/pumpstock2024/2025-pumpstock-music-festival or call (517) 927-2100.

