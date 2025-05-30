Pumpstock Music Festival - 05/30/25

LANSING, Mich. — 15th Annual Pumpstock Music Festival happens Sat, June 7th, 2pm to 8pm, Bailey Park, East Lansing. For more information please visit facebook.com/Pumpstock, kickstarter.com/projects/pumpstock2024/2025-pumpstock-music-festival or call (517) 927-2100.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.