Pumpstock Music Festival - 05/18/26

LANSING, Mich. — Smitty (Dudley) Smith, Festival Host and Organizer, stops by to talk about the Sixteenth Annual Pumpstock Music Festival. East Lansing's favorite community organized music festival. For more information visit their Facebook page or call (517) 927-2100.

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