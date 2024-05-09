Pumpstock Music Festival - 05/09/24

LANSING, Mich. — Smitty (Dudley) Smith, Festival Host of the 14th Annual Pumpstock Music Festival chats with Deb on this years linup. The festival will take place on June 1, 2024 at Bailey Park in East Lansing. For more information please visit facebook.com/Pumpstock or call (517) 927-2100.

