Project Koru - 6/24/22

LANSING, Mich. — Young adult cancer survivors face many challenges post treatment. Beth Peck, Executive Director of Project Koru, has made it her life's mission to empower survivors to utilize community, adventure and the outdoors as a way to move beyond cancer. For more information please visit Projectkoru.org or by calling 517-712-1198.

