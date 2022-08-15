Project Golden Frog - 8/15/22

LANSING, Mich. — Sean Murphy, Project Golden Frog Volunteer and Preuss Pets Manager talks about the Panamanian Golden Frog and what you can do to help save this species from extinction! For more information please visit projectgoldenfrog.org; head into Preuss Pets or call (517) 339-1762.

