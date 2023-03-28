Princess Riverboats - 3/28/23

LANSING, Mich. — Chris Chamberlain, Captain and Owner and Pico Perez, Captain with Princess Riverboats talk about what they have in store for this year. Pico also shares all of the work they have been doing on the boats to their original beauty. For more information please visit michiganprincess.com or call (517) 627-2154.

