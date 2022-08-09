Pray Funeral Home, Inc. - 8/9/22

LANSING, Mich. — J Anders Pray and Tyler Pray, Funeral Director at Pray Funeral Home, Inc. talk about J Anders role at the Funeral home and advice for those who are facing loss especially what children can expect and understand while visiting the funeral home. For more information please visit PrayFuneral.com or call (517) 543-2950.

