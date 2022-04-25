Pray Funeral Home, Inc - 4/25/22

LANSING, Mich. — Joe E Pray, Funeral Creationeer; J. Tyler Pray, Funeral Director & Wynn, Support Dog at Pray Funeral Home, Inc talk about support dogs and pet services they offer. They also discuss how Pray's Paws & Remember has become a supporter of the Capital Area Humane Society. For more information please visit PrayFuneral.com or call (517) 543-2950.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook