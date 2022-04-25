Pray Funeral Home, Inc - 4/25/22

LANSING, Mich. — Joe E Pray, Funeral Creationeer; J. Tyler Pray, Funeral Director & Wynn, Support Dog at Pray Funeral Home, Inc talk about support dogs and pet services they offer. They also discuss how Pray's Paws & Remember has become a supporter of the Capital Area Humane Society. For more information please visit PrayFuneral.com or call (517) 543-2950.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.