LANSING, Mich. — While there are many options for placement of cremated remains, there is really only one permanent option, placement in a cemetery. Scattering isn't always permanent, however it is irreversible. That favorite spot where you scattered mom's ashes may someday be disturbed, sold, or destroyed. For more information visit PrayFuneral.com or call (517) 543-2950.

