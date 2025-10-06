Pray Funeral Home Inc. - 10/6/25

Pray Funeral Home will host a community experience to share the meaning and traditions of Dia de los Muertos, The Day of the Dead, held each year on All Souls Day and All Saints Day. Join us as we explore this Mexican tradition with all it's symbolism, sights and traditional foods. For more information visit PrayFuneral.com or call (517) 543-2950.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook