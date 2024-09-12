Pray Funeral Home Inc. - 09/12/24

LANSING, Mich. — Joe E. and Tyler Pray of Pray Funeral Home visit the Morning Blend to discuss the many different styles of funeral services and talk about how to fulfill a loved one's wishes when they "just don't want a funeral!" For more information please visit PrayFuneral.com or call (517) 543-2950.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.