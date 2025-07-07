Pray Funeral Home Inc. - 07/07/25

LANSING, Mich. — A family's emotions can be overwhelming—making even the simplest decisions feel daunting. By entrusting Pray Funeral Home with the planning, families are free to focus on what matters most: being present, sharing stories, and beginning the healing process. Instead of worrying about logistics.Prays lift the burden, honor the life, and help families feel supported every step of the way. For more information please visit PrayFuneral.com or call (517) 543-2950.

