Pray Funeral Home Inc. - 06/10/25

LANSING, Mich. — Joe E Pray, Creationeer at Pray Funeral Home talks about how he would help the family who says, "Dad just wanted a party!" A memorial component should be included along with a unique gathering space, and other personalization elements to tell the unique story of the deceased's life. For more information please visit PrayFuneral.com or call (517) 543-2950.
