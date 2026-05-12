Pray Funeral Home Inc. - 05/12/26

LANSING, Mich. — Wynn the therapy dog, at Pray Funeral Home, has comforted countless family and guests during loss. That is an extension of Pray's recognition that pets can be important family members. That is why Pray Funeral Home takes care of a family's pet just as they do any other deceased family member. For more information visit PrayFuneral.com or call (517) 543-2950.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook