Pray Funeral Home Inc. - 05/06/25

LANSING, Mich. — Pray Funeral Home takes care of all the details to develop meaningful Celebrations of Life for families so they don't have to deal with the stress of making those arrangements while dealing with the emotions of a death in the family. For more information please visit PrayFuneral.com or call (517) 543-2950.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook