Pray Funeral Home Inc. - 02/05/25

LANSING, Mich. — What is a Funeral Celebrant, and why is that important to me? Joe E Pray of Pray Funeral Home and Laura Cooper, Certified Celebrant explain the role of a Celebrant and how they can help a family in grief. For more information please visit PrayFuneral.com or call (517) 543-2950.

