Pray Funeral Home Inc. - 01/22/26

LANSING, Mich. — Another exciting Cultural event at Pray Funeral Home in Charlotte with Special Guest Inna Phelps!
Moroccan Tea and Middle Eastern Funeral Traditions
February 26th 6:00 pm
Pray Funeral Home
401 W. Seminary St.
Charlotte, MI
For more information visit PrayFuneral.com or call (517) 543-2950.
