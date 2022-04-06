Pray Funeral Home - 4/6/22

LANSING, Mich. — Joseph Ernest Pray, Funeral Creationeer and Tyler Pray, Funeral Director at Pray Funeral Home talk about some of their truly creative memorial experiences and how they can help start the healing process after the loss of a loved one. For more information please visit PrayFuneral.com or call (517) 543-2950.

