Pray Funeral Home - 11/11/24

LANSING, Mich. — Joe E Pray, Creationeer at Pray Funeral Home, and Laura Cooper, Certified Celebrant, share the benefits of pre-arranging her funeral service preferences before the time of need. For more information visit www.PrayFuneral.com or call (517) 543-2950
