Watch Now
EntertainmentShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Pray Funeral Home - 06/25/24

Posted at 9:07 AM, Jun 25, 2024

LANSING, Mich. — Joe E. Pray, Funeral Director and Creationeer with Pray Funeral Home discusses how meaningful memorials can be developed for your pets. Pray Funeral Home excels in taking care of all the details so your family can simply take part and gather the support from family and friends. That is how Healing Happens at Pray Funeral Home. For more information please visit PrayFuneral.com or call (517) 543-2950.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning Blend Moments
Blend Walk-through Promo

The Morning Blend Hosts

Bob Hoffman

Bob Hoffman

9:44 PM, Nov 26, 2018
Deb Hart

Deb Hart

9:21 PM, Apr 22, 2019
Would you like to advertise your business, non-profit or event on FOX 47's Morning Blend? For a small investment you could be part of the Morning Blend!
Please complete the form below