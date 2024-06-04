Pray Funeral Home - 06/04/24

LANSING, Mich. — Joey E. Pray, Licensed Funeral Director, Creationeer, and Tyler Pray, Licensed Director at Pray Funeral Home - on-location in Charlotte - discuss the services and options they can provide for a unique outdoor experience when remembering a loved one. For more information please visit PrayFuneral.com or call (517) 543-2950.
