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Pray Funeral Home - 03/31/26

Joe E. and Tyler Pray of Pray Funeral Home help families design custom, end-of-life events to help begin healing those in grief.
Pray Funeral Home - 03/31/26
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LANSING, Mich. — Joe E. and Tyler Pray of Pray Funeral Home help families design custom, end-of-life events to help begin healing those in grief.
For more information visit PrayFuneral.com or call (517) 543-2950.

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