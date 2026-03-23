Pray Funeral Home - 03/23/26

LANSING, Mich. — Joe E. and Tyler Pray of Pray Funeral Home help families design custom, end-of-life events to help begin healing those in grief.
For more information visit PrayFuneral.com or call (517) 543-2950.
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