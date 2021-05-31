Watch
PR Media - 5/31/21

Posted at 10:42 AM, May 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-31 10:42:31-04

Carrie Bobb, Co-Founder and CEO of The Carrie Bobb Foundation talks about helping people navigate an arbitration clause in their employment contract which waives your right to confidentiality and pursuing justice in the court of law if something bad happens. For more information please visit TheCarrieBobbFoundation.org

