PR Media - 5/31/21

Carrie Bobb, Co-Founder and CEO of The Carrie Bobb Foundation talks about helping people navigate an arbitration clause in their employment contract which waives your right to confidentiality and pursuing justice in the court of law if something bad happens. For more information please visit TheCarrieBobbFoundation.org

