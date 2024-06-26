Power Plus Carts 1ML- 06/26/24

LANSING, Mich. — Julianna Root, General Manager, and Zach Glanz, Supervisor, with Power Plus Carts and Accessories stop in to chat about scooters and carts for everyday use. For more information please visit powerpluscarts.com or call (517) 763-1728.

