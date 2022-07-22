Potterville Adult Education - 7/22/22

LANSING, Mich. — Julie DeRose, Director of Potterville Adult Education (PAE) talks about their recent move to CAMW!'s Ingham County American Job Center. For more information please visit pottervilleadulteducation.com or call (517) 492-5539.

