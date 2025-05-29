Plus Brand Industries Inc. - 05/29/25

LANSING, Mich. — Chad Willis is the founder and CEO of Plus Brand Industries Inc., the parent company of Agua Plus and All-Scratch!® Technology. His career began in the financial sector, where he successfully grew a lending marketing services firm that was eventually acquired by Wells Fargo. Parallel to his finance career, Willis maintained a strong passion for health and wellness, owning his first health club at 19 and developing fitness-focused nutrition products. He also dedicated over a decade to volunteering with the Special Olympics, serving as a counselor, coach, financial supporter, and fundraiser.

In 2019, recognizing a market need, Willis launched Agua Plus, a premium alkaline water brand. He also introduced All-Scratch!® Technology, a patented write-on label designed to eliminate bottle confusion by allowing users to personalize their bottles.

For more information please visit AguaPlus.com.

