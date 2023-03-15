Plexaderm - 3/15/23

LANSING, Mich. — Melinda McKinsey, Lifestyle Contributor with Plexaderm talks about how it helps you look younger within minutes. For more information, please visit Plexadermtrial.com or by calling 800-680-1169.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook