Peppermint Creek Theatre Company - 4/28/25

LANSING, Mich. — Join Peppermint Creek Theatre Company for its final production in season 21, "On The Exhale," starring Heather Lewis and running April 25-27 and May 1-4. Tickets are available at www.peppermintcreek.org. For more information visit www.peppermintcreek.org or call (517) 927-3016
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.