Watch
EntertainmentShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Peak Performance Physical Therapy - 11/26/21

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 9:17 AM, Nov 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-26 09:17:10-05

LANSING, Mich. — Jill Marlan, CEO and Founder of Peak Performance Physical Therapy talks about injury prevention and what you can do through the holiday season to set you up for success with your physical health in 2022. For more information please visit PeakPerformanceOMPT.com or call (517) 853-6800.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning Blend Moments
Blend Walk-through Promo

The Morning Blend Hosts

Bob Hoffman

Bob Hoffman

9:44 PM, Nov 26, 2018
Deb Hart

Deb Hart

9:21 PM, Apr 22, 2019