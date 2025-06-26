Par Rehab Services - 06/26/25

LANSING, Mich. — Dr. Robert Fabiano of Par Rehab Services discusses clinical neuropsychology and evaluating the needs of the patient. Par Rehab Services has provided comprehensive mental health services to all ages for over 30 years! For more information please visit ParRehab.org or call (517) 887-9801.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook