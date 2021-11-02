Panther Cub PTO - 11/2/21

LANSING, Mich. — Tracie Lentz, Co-President, Reaghan Walz, Secretary, Max and Jesica Lane, Treasurer of Panther Cubs PTO talk about the return of the 3rd Annual One Stop Holiday Shop on Small Business Saturday in Stockbridge. For more information please find them on Facebook at Third Annual One Stop Holiday Shop

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook