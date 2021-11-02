Watch
EntertainmentShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Panther Cub PTO - 11/2/21

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 11:07 AM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 11:07:50-04

LANSING, Mich. — Tracie Lentz, Co-President, Reaghan Walz, Secretary, Max and Jesica Lane, Treasurer of Panther Cubs PTO talk about the return of the 3rd Annual One Stop Holiday Shop on Small Business Saturday in Stockbridge. For more information please find them on Facebook at Third Annual One Stop Holiday Shop

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning Blend Moments
Blend Walk-through Promo

The Morning Blend Hosts

Bob Hoffman

Bob Hoffman

9:44 PM, Nov 26, 2018
Deb Hart

Deb Hart

9:21 PM, Apr 22, 2019