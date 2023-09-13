Orthopaedic Rehab Specialists Physical Therapy - 9/13/23

LANSING, Mich. — Becca Boeving, PTA, AT, ATC Pelvic Health Technician at Orthopaedic Rehab Specialists Physical Therapytalks about how they are accepting new patients needing assistance with Pelvic Floor pain and discomfort, incontinence, and pregnant patients having pelvic pain. For more information or to schedule your evaluation today please visit orsmi.com/pelvic-health or call (517) 268-9040.

