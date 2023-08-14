Orthopaedic Rehab Specialists Physical Therapy - 8/14/23

LANSING, Mich. — Mark Stiles, Director of Marketing and Events for Orthopaedic Rehab Specialists Physical Therapy talks about all the different ways that ORS is helping health and wellness in the mid-Michigan area. And, if you are dealing with a nagging injury or need to be seen, you can start without a referral. Learn more about ORS Physical Therapy and its 11 locations by visiting orsmi.com or call (877) 202-2175.

